1932-2019
Fitchburg
Helen E. Sauls, 87, a resident of the Gables of Fitchburg for over three years, died peacefully at Fitchburg Healthcare on December 29. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio and attended public schools and a Seventh-day Adventist elementary school. After graduating from Mount Vernon Academy, a boarding school in Ohio, she attended Southern Missionary College, (now Southern Adventist University) in Collegedale, Tennessee. There she met and married Lynn Sauls and graduated with a B.S. degree in education, before receiving a master's degree in classroom teaching and teacher supervision at the University of Iowa. She completed post graduate work in early childhood and moral education at Boston University, while she was a teacher in the Education Department of Atlantic Union College in Lancaster.
Helen began her teaching in a one room church school in Tennessee where she had 29 children in grades 1-8. Her years of teaching elementary school included three years teaching in public school and four years teaching in the laboratory school at Southern. In addition she taught Child Development, Children's Literature, Methods of Teaching Social Studies and Religion along with other courses. She also helped supervise student teachers.
Most of her life Helen has been an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. When she taught at Atlantic Union College, she and two other members were the first Adventist women to be ordained as local elders.
She and Lynn enjoyed 67 years of marriage. They enjoyed watching beavers on Long Pond in Royalston, MA, visiting Rockport and the Cape, swimming in the Gulf of Mexico at Naples, FL, reading books together and traveling to such places as Mexico, Alaska, England, France and the Netherlands. She enjoyed time with her family and friends and appreciated the help and encouragement given to her by the staff and residents of the Gables.
Family and friends will attend a memorial service locally and Helen will be interred in Collegedale Memorial Gardens in Tennessee.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020