lifelong resident of Fitchburg; 93 FITCHBURG Helen E. Syrjanen, 93, died Sunday, April 28, 2019.



She leaves three daughters, Gail and David Peretti of Winchester, Janet and Leonard LaGrange of Florida and Laura and Paul Gallivan of Milton; seven grandchildren, Chad LaGrange, Brett LaGrange and his wife Angela, Christina and Diana Peretti and Erin, Zachary and Christa Gallivan; three great-grandchildren, Violet and Jade LaGrange and Benjamin Lyons; two sisters, Elsa Cousins of Jupiter Florida and Marjorie Tilson of Ashby; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her beloved husband E. Rudolph Syrjanen who passed in 1993.



Born and raised in Fitchburg, the daughter of George and Hilda (Hirvonen) Forss, she was a lifelong resident of Fitchburg. Helen graduated from Fitchburg High in 1943 and was a member of the reunion committee. Helen was married to E. Rudolph Syrjanen in June of 1946.



She worked in the office of Simonds Saw and Steel and as an oil dispatcher at United Coop Society. Helen also worked as a bookkeeper at the Fitchburg School Department and retired in 1990 as the Assistant Director of Adult Education.



Helen was an active and faithful member of the Elm Street Congregational Church. She participated in the church choir for many years as well as the guitar and bell choirs. She was the secretary of the Friendship Club; a Sunday School teacher; Director of Junior Choir; co-chair of the holiday fair; pianist; co-published the History of Elm Street 100 Years and the membership pictorial directory; and with her husband, was a long time co-counselor of the youth group, co-editor of Elm St. newsletter and co-chair of the spaghetti supper.



An avid golfer, Helen was a member of Maplewood Golf Club. She bowled in the Ladies League at Putnam St. Alley. Helen was active in the Thursday Needle Crafters group and Silver Sneakers at the YMCA. Helen loved the water, travel and taking photographs of her extended family. Syrjanen Calling hours will be held at Brandon Funeral Home, Fitchburg from 4-7pm on Friday, May 3rd. A funeral service will be held at The Elm Street Congregational Church at 11am on Saturday, May 4th. Burial is in Forest Hill Cemetery.







