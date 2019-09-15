Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
89 Sheridan Street
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
Helen (David) Lancey


1929 - 2019
of Leominster

Leominster

Helen (David) Lancey, 90, of Leominster, MA died peacefully at home, September 14, 2019. She was born April 19, 1929, in Leominster, daughter of the late Leon and Helena (Shea) David.

Helen is survived by three sons; Robert D. Lancey of Gardner, James M. Lancey and his wife Kathleen of Townsend, and Mark S. Lancey of Fitchburg, three daughters; Kathleen A. Shannon of Leominster, Cynthia M. Bovin-Lancey of Leominster, and her late husband William, Patricia A. Boucher of Windham, NH, one brother; Lawrence H. David of Fitchburg, along with 16 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Forest C. Lancey in 2013, one daughter; Donna S. Evans, two brothers; Leon David Jr. and Paul F. David. One sister Anne Brown,

Flowers may be sent or donations in Helen's memory may be made to: , P.O.Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.

Lancey

Helen's Funeral will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from Wright-Roy Funeral Home ,Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 89 Sheridan Street, Fitchburg. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Fitchburg. Calling hours will be held Monday, September 16th, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

To Light A Candle or leave a message of condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 15, 2019
