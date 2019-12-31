Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Helen Lastella


1923 - 2019
Helen Lastella Obituary
of Leominster; 96

Leominster

Helen (Boydak) (Jarosz) Lastella, 96, of Leominster, died December 26, 2019 in UMass Medical Center, Worcester, after being stricken ill. Helen was born June 5, 1923, in Gilbertville, MA, daughter of the late Joseph and Zofia (Kubaska) Boydak. Her husband Carmine D. Lastella died in 1980.

She had been a resident of Leominster since 1957 and retired in 1984 after 26 years of service with the City's Purchasing Department.

She is survived by one daughter Gina M. Lastella and one son James M. Jarosz, daughter in law Maureen E. Jarosz, one grandson, Kevin J. Jarosz and his wife Debbie, one great granddaughter, Kyra Marie Jarosz, along with several nieces and nephews. Her brother Joseph P. Boydak died in 1991.

Lastella

At her request, there are no calling hours. Services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the .

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements.

To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 31, 2019
