AshburnhamHelen A. (Arsenault) Mayne 76 of Ashburnham passed away Thursday May 21, 2020 at her residence.She was born in Fitchburg, MA, April 6, 1944 the daughter of Edgar and Mary (Boudreau) Arsenault. She was raised in Townsend and was a graduate of North Middlesex Regional High School Class of 1962.Helen was a stay at home mom. She was an avid NASCAR fan, avid reader, enjoyed people watching from her favorite swing in her yard, and enjoyed puzzles. She has lived in Ashburnham for the last 44 years.She is survived by her two children, Brenda Bourque and her husband Donald of Gardener, MA and Richard "Rick" Mayne and his wife Tammy of Westminster, MA, two grandchildren, Ryan and Scott, her sister Gloria and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Glenwood Mayne in 2019 and brothers, Herb and Thomas.Her services will be held privately on Thursday, May 28, 2020 and Interment will be in New Cemetery, Ashburnham. In lieu of flowers you may make donations in her memory to her monument fund for Helen and Glenwood and may be sent to the funeral home. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St. is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.