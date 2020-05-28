Helen Mayne
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ashburnham

Helen A. (Arsenault) Mayne 76 of Ashburnham passed away Thursday May 21, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Fitchburg, MA, April 6, 1944 the daughter of Edgar and Mary (Boudreau) Arsenault. She was raised in Townsend and was a graduate of North Middlesex Regional High School Class of 1962.

Helen was a stay at home mom. She was an avid NASCAR fan, avid reader, enjoyed people watching from her favorite swing in her yard, and enjoyed puzzles. She has lived in Ashburnham for the last 44 years.

She is survived by her two children, Brenda Bourque and her husband Donald of Gardener, MA and Richard "Rick" Mayne and his wife Tammy of Westminster, MA, two grandchildren, Ryan and Scott, her sister Gloria and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Glenwood Mayne in 2019 and brothers, Herb and Thomas.

Her services will be held privately on Thursday, May 28, 2020 and Interment will be in New Cemetery, Ashburnham. In lieu of flowers you may make donations in her memory to her monument fund for Helen and Glenwood and may be sent to the funeral home. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St. is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.



View the online memorial for Helen Mayne


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved