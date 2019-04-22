of Shirley formerly of Pepperell SHIRLEY Helen T. (McDermott) Bridge, 88, of Shirley formerly of Pepperell, died Thursday morning, April 18, 2019, at the Apple Valley Center in Ayer.



She was born in North Bergen, NJ, on March 8, 1931, a daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Moelter) McDermott.



Many years ago Helen worked as a legal secretary before joining New England Business Systems where she was employed for many years prior to her retirement in 1996.



She enjoyed bowling in various local leagues and playing bingo. She was also an avid reader.



Her husband of 61 years, Ralph E. Bridge, died in 2016. She leaves a son, Thomas A. Bridge of Fitchburg; two daughters, Theresa A. Bridge-Berry of Ashburnham and Cindy A. McCarthy of Shirley; six grandchildren, Scott Bridge, Cory Bridge, Robbie McCarthy, Emma McCarthy, Rebecca Mathis and Jessica Berry; eight great-grandchildren, Cody, Macey, Sam, Myles, Brendan, Lena, Zoe and Brynlee, and a number of nieces and nephews.



She is predeceased by her brother, Arthur McDermott. BRIDGE Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 12PM, in the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer. Helen's family will receive family and friends prior to the service on Thursday from 10AM to 12PM.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Dravet Syndrome Foundation at https://www.dravetfoundation.org, which is a cause meaningful to her daughter.



For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com







