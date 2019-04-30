Helena M. (Richard) Eagle

LEOMINSTER - Helena M. (Richard) Eagle, 83, of Leominster, died Friday, April 5, at Life Care Center of Leominster after a short illness.



Helena was born June 17, 1935, in St. Norbert, New Brunswick, Canada, daughter of the late Antoine and Alma (Richard) Richard. She was a member of St. Cecilia's Parish and was actively involved in the annual Christmas Fair. Helena always kept busy and was a hard worker retiring from TRW. She was involved in her children's sports, especially hockey. She loved traveling to Canada to visit family, Alaska, and Hawaii. She also enjoyed line dancing, quilting, sewing and spending time with family and grandchildren.



She leaves two sons, Gilles Eagle and his wife, Jackie Kennedy-Eagle, and Robert Eagle, all of Leominster; one daughter, Diane Perla of Leominster; six grandchildren, Britany Woodhouse and her husband Kevin, Deanna Perla, Jon Paul Perla, Christian Perla, Taryn Lanzen, and Desiree Leger; nine great grandchildren, Cameron, Joshua, Rory, Leah, Kiley, Alyssa, Christian, Destiny, Jordan; one brother, Alderice Richard and his wife, Louise of Montreal; three sisters, Hermine Leger and her husband, Yvon of Leominster, Yvonnisse Leger and her husband, Ovide of New Brunswick, and Doris Johnson and her husband, Owen of Montreal; many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband, Zoel Eagle, her twin, Florinne, three brothers, Leonel, Joseph, and Gerald Richard.



EAGLE - The funeral Mass will be held Saturday, May 4, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster followed by a Celebration of Life at the Church Hall across the street.



There are no calling hours.



Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements.