Helvi Virtanen
formerly of Fitchburg, MA; 96
Helvi Linnea Virtanen, 96, formerly of Fitchburg, MA., and a resident of Port Royal, SC for the past year, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Valto, who died on May 18, 2017 at the age of 93. She was also predeceased by her son, Asko, from Billings, Montana, who died of cancer in January of 2019 at the age of 71.
Helvi was born July 1, 1923 in Varkaus, Finland, the daughter of Ida (Hoppanen) Markkanen and Veikko Markkanen and spent her childhood years in Imatra and later Heinola, where she met her husband Valto. They came to America in 1949 with their young son Asko and settled in the Fitchburg area. Helvi was generous, caring, and devoted to her family. She worked side-by -side with her husband to build and sell five family homes in the area, finally settling into their final home in 1962 where they lived for 55 years. Helvi served as an assistant Girl Scout Leader for several years and enjoyed helping the girls earn badges in embroidery, sewing, and camping skills. She also knitted and quilted, generously giving away her work. She fostered the love of reading in her children and instilled in them her own sense of curiosity and adventure. Helvi was young at heart and spirited. There were family trips to World's Fairs, Florida, New York City, New England and Finland. As a member of the Booster Club in Fitchburg, she traveled with friends to many Finnish-American Festivals around the country. In their retirement years, Helvi and Valto also enjoyed camping at Lake Winnipesaukee and cross-country trips in their camper to Alaska. She celebrated her 79th birthday with a hot air balloon ride over Sedona and a visit to the Grand Canyon. Helvi was an avid reader, Red Sox fan, and enjoyed her daily crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
Helvi is survived by a brother in Finland Esko and his wife Maj-Liis; two nephews and their families in Finland; her daughter-in-law Carole Virtanen of Billings, Montana; her daughter Helena Hoag and husband John from Dataw Island, South Carolina and Cape Cod, MA; step grandaughter Lindsay Hoag and husband Edward Telleria of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and their children Max and Robert. Helvi was blessed to have had many dear friends in her life.
A special thank you goes to Ann Bryant for her enduring friendship and generosity over so many years. Helvi will be dearly missed.
Funeral services are private. In memory of Helvi, please read to a child or make a donation to the Fitchburg Public Library, Main St., Fitchburg, MA 01420.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019