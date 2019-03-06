Henri O. Bernard

FITCHBURG - Henri O. Bernard, 75, passed away peacefully at UMass Medical Center in Worcester on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 following an illness. He is survived by two loving daughters, Susan Dufresne; and Cheryl Bernard & her fiancé Steve Lucci; all of Clinton; his brother, Gerald Bernard of Ft. Wayne, IN; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by his brother Robert Bernard.



Henri was born in Sanford, Maine to the late Ferdinand & Constance (Roberge) Bernard. He was raised in Clinton and was a graduate of the Clinton High School, Class of 1962. Henri enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He returned home safely and worked for many years at the Colonial Press in Clinton until its closing. Henri also worked for the Phelps-Dodge Company in Ft. Wayne, Indiana after moving his family there for five years. Henri returned to Massachusetts, worked at Inmont Ink in Auburn, and drove for the Montachusett Regional Transit Authority until his retirement.



In his younger years, Henri loved competing and driving stock cars at the Westborough Speedway and various speedways throughout New England. He always remained an active fan of NASCAR, and faithfully cheered for the Red Sox and Patriots. He was a life member of the Clinton Lodge of Elks and held membership with the Amalgamated Transit Union. Henri loved going out to eat, visiting new restaurants with his daughters, and making his daily visit to the 5th Street Diner.



Private funeral services with burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, will be held under the direction of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at www.philbincomeaufh.com. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary