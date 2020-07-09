Westminster-Henry Allan Flinkstrom, 87, died in his sleep on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Fitchburg Healthcare, where he had been a resident since December of 2017 having been treated for Parkinson's and other ailments.
He was born at home in Ashby on February 19, 1933, a son of the late William Elias and Selma Katherine (Aho) Flinkstrom. They were Finnish immigrants. They sailed as children with their parents to America.
Henry leaves his wife Marian June (Linnus) Flinkstrom of Westminster at the same house they built when they were married in 1950, with the help of family as was the custom in "the olden days". More rooms were added as their three sons were born and when his sister who lost her husband, lived with them for a few years with her three boys.
Henry and June observed their 70th wedding anniversary on May 14th by looking down from the second-floor window to the parking lot seeing family wearing masks. For about three years Henry was away from home needing specialized care for Parkinson's complications.
In addition to his wife, Henry leaves three sons and their wives, Leonard and Patricia (Gooley) Flinkstrom of Westminster, Eric and Marcia (Nyman) Flinkstrom of MA and Dr. Carl and Teresa (Allain) Flinkstrom of Lunenburg; twelve grandchildren and their spouses and 16 greatgrandchildren, have joyfully been added and are truly loved.
Ric's children and families are four daughters, Hilary and Mike McGinness with Braiden, Caleb and Avery: Emily and Jay Wilgus with Jasper and Merick; Rachel and Jesse Hardie and sons Cooper and Colin; his youngest daughter Kayla, and four sons, Ethan Sam and his wife Roxanne, their daughter Summer; Chad and his wife Taylor and Zachary and their eighth child Kayla.
Carl and Tree's families, Alex and his wife Shawna and their girls Alaina, Paige and Emma, Evan; Tree's sons, Arthur and his wife Courtney McGee with Jackson, Chase, and Laila; Sean and his wife Elizabeth McGee and Haylie and Liz's son Zachary Pearson.
Henry's sister Doris Virginia Reed of Fitchburg, her four children and their families remain to fondly remember "Uncle Henry". More nieces and nephews, cousins and friends remember him for the music of his harmonica, songs he sang or the organ he played.
Henry was predeceased by his sister, Bertha Peterson in 1986 and his brother, Edwin Flinkstrom in 1989.
Building supplies and home design became his life-long interest. He was an apprentice carpenter with the H.V. Lindberg Construction company, at the same time building his own home on some land from his wife's grandparents farm. A few years later, he bought a truck and became independent, taking on carpentry jobs, making lumber lists and buying at Webber Lumber Co. Impressed by Henry's knowledge, they convinced him to become their salesman. His territory as a traveling salesman included many towns in MA and NH meeting contactors who became and stayed close friends. Having earned several outstanding sales awards, he was eventually promoted to contract sales manager.
In addition to selling building supplies, Henry was a real estate broker and created his own HAF Design business. Blueprints exist for about 2000 projects completed, latest ones with computer software. After leaving Webber, Henry was vice-president of Morgan-Price Construction Company in Ashburnham and also was a salesman for Sawyer Lumber in Worcester, Cherry Valley Lumber in Oxford and retired from G.V. Moore in Ayer 22 years ago. Driving various cars was his hobby, saying that because he was always on the road there was no time for other diversions. Having so many cars prompted Police Chief Tuominen to say a dealer's license would soon be necessary.
In the 60's when Westminster had fewer policeman, Chief Tuominen deputized Henry to serve in the northern part of town so far from the center. Henry was also a Certified Construction Supervisor. Other involvements included memberships in the Lion's Club, the First Congregational Church, New England Home Builders Association, Finnish
Center at Saima Park, at one time being its president and facilities manager and belonged to the Aurora Lodge of Masons for 62 years.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with limited seating due to the Covid restrictions, in the Ashby Congregational Church, 21 New Ipswich Road, Ashby, MA 01431.
Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery, Ashby, MA
Calling hours with social distancing will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA, with a Masonic Service at 7:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be Finnish Center at Saima Park, 67 Scott Road, P.O. Box 30, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
Please visit our website to leave an online condolence and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
