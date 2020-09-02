1/1
Henry J. Babineau
1940 - 2020
ASHBURNHAM

Henry J. Babineau, 79 of Ashburnham, died January 31, 2020 in Bay Medical Sacred Heart Hospital in Panama City Beach, FL.

He was born in Fitchburg on June 29, 1940, son of the late J.A. Henry and Mary (Courtemanche) Babineau and was a graduate of Saxon Trade-Leominster High School. He and his wife had lived in Ashburnham since 1971.

A machinist by trade, Henry worked for many years as plant manager of American Tool and Machine Company in Fitchburg. From 1959 to 1965, Henry served in the United States Army Reserves. An avid golfer, he was a member of Westminster and Gardner Golf Courses. He was a former member of the Napoleon Club in Gardner.

He leaves his wife of 59 years, Gale (Russell) Babineau; a daughter, Dawn Marino and her significant other Keith Kisiel of Ashburnham; two grandchildren, Mary Marino and her significant other Tory Bishoff and Daniel Marino and his significant other Alicia Agnew and three great grandchildren Ty, Sylis and Maisy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Babineau.

A memorial mass will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10 A.M. in St. Denis Church, 85 Main Street, Ashburnham.

Memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army, 1422 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420.

www.stone-ladeau.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
Funeral services provided by
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon
343 Central Street
Winchendon, MA 01475
978-297-0077
