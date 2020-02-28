|
Henry J. (Hank) Thibeault Jr.
of Townsend, MA
Henry J. (Hank) Thibeault Jr. born on October 4, 1942 of Townsend, Massachusetts died on February 23, 2020. Henry is survived by his daughter Barbi Thibeault and his son Brian Thibeault, grandsons Max and Dillon and two brothers, Richard Thibeault and Dana Thibeault. Henry operated heavy equipment his whole life and loved riding his Harley with his Buds. Please join us for a celebration of life party at the Franco American Club at 300 Water St., Leominster, Mass on Sunday March 1, 2020 from 4 PM to 8PM.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2020