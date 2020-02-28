Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Franco American Club
300 Water St.
Leominster, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Thibeault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry J. (Hank) Thibeault Jr.


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry J. (Hank) Thibeault Jr. Obituary
Henry J. (Hank) Thibeault Jr.
of Townsend, MA

Henry J. (Hank) Thibeault Jr. born on October 4, 1942 of Townsend, Massachusetts died on February 23, 2020. Henry is survived by his daughter Barbi Thibeault and his son Brian Thibeault, grandsons Max and Dillon and two brothers, Richard Thibeault and Dana Thibeault. Henry operated heavy equipment his whole life and loved riding his Harley with his Buds. Please join us for a celebration of life party at the Franco American Club at 300 Water St., Leominster, Mass on Sunday March 1, 2020 from 4 PM to 8PM.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -