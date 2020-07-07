Or Copy this URL to Share

Henry was born in Leominster, July 12, 1929, son of the late Phillip and the late Bellona (Desserres) Allard and was a lifelong Leominster resident. Henry served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked at Leominster Tool for 20 years and also had worked at Digital. In his later years, Henry delivered flowers for the former Colonial Florist for 12 years. He belonged to St. Cecilia's Parish, the St. Jean Society, the Franco-American War Veterans and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Henry loved watching football and baseball.

Henry could be seen showing his love of Leominster by walking around and picking up litter just about everyday.

Henry was predeceased by his siblings Raymond, Eugene, and Stephane Allard, Irene Schmitz and Jean Judkin.

He leaves four nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 8, at 10:00 AM at St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial will follow at St. Cecilia's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster, MA 01453 or to the Veteran Homestead, 16 Pearl St., Leominster, MA 01453.

Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster, is directing arrangements.

