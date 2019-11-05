|
lifelong Shirley resident; 82
SHIRLEY
Henry L. Gendron, 82, of Shirley, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at The Highlands, Fitchburg.
His wife of 58 years, Elaine M. (Miller) Gendron, died in June of this year.
Mr. Gendron was born in Shirley, June 20, 1937, a son of Henry J. and Matilda (Sidleau) Gendron and was a lifelong Shirley resident.
He was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church as well as a member of its Holy Name Society. He was also an honorary member of the Shirley Fire Department.
For over 20 years, Mr. Gendron was employed as a leather worker for the George Frost Company in Shirley, retiring in 1975.
He leaves two sons, John Gendron and his partner Tobyn Bower of Newberg, Oregon, Richard Gendron of Groton; two daughters, Lauri Poutry and her husband, Marty, of Ayer, Kimberly Smith and her husband, Bob, of Clarksville, TN; a brother, Daniel Gendron of Lunenburg; two sisters, Janice Gendron of Groton, Adrianne McGrath of Ayer; three grandchildren, Nicole Roach, Juli Poutry and Andrew Poutry; a great-grandson, Ace Roach and a great-great-grandson, Carlin Roach. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Martin Gendron, Robert Gendron and Annette Gionet all of Shirley.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church, 14 Phoenix Street, Shirley. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Mr. Gendron's family will receive family and friends on Thursday from 9:30 – 10:30 AM at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte. 2A) Ayer. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on-line condolence.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 5, 2019