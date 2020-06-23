FitchburgHenry Francis St. John, 58, of Fitchburg, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 18th after a brief illness.Born in Fitchburg, Henry was the only child of devoted parents Francis St. John and Alice (Cote) St. John. Henry adored his parents and would show his love for them, as was his custom with most, by being annoying and playful (or "fresh" as his mother would call it) in an effort to make them smile and share a laugh. In a show of exuberance that was also his signature, a young Henry once broke his father's ribs in a friendly game of living room wrestling.Henry graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1979, where he made many lifelong friends and honed his sense of playful mischief, including once accidentally egging his father's car while participating in the Thanksgiving Eve hijinks that defined the Leominster-Fitchburg Football rivalry.After graduating, Henry honorably served his country in the United States Navy, where he continued to work on his characteristic quick wit, once telling a superior who criticized his weight that he wasn't so skinny himself.After cleaning the toilet with a toothbrush as punishment, and later leaving the Navy, Henry embraced the roles that came to define him: those of devoted husband, loving father, caring son, proud Pepere, treasured friend, and inspirational mentor.A man who brightened and lightened every room that he walked into, Henry's life was defined by his playful sense of humor, his boundless generosity, his deep faith, his steadfast commitment to do good and his extreme displeasure with people who don't properly use their turn signals.He loved spending time with others, slowing down the pace of life, and enjoying the simple things. He was his happiest while spending time with his beloved wife, Maureen, at the beach - an annual tradition that they never missed. He never tired of the things he loved either, like watching a "Three Stooges" marathon every New Years Eve, or watching "The Wizard of Oz", singing as Dorothy in his best falsetto. Nor did he ever fail to text his grown sons to make sure they knew that "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" was on so that they didn't miss it.Henry gave everything of himself in everything that he did. Above all else, he wanted to share the things he found joy in, and to show others that they could do more than they ever believed they could.A lover of music, Henry hoarded CDs, didn't hesitate to bring his pre-teen sons to Metallica and Jimmy Buffett concerts. Except for a brief stint on drums after he tore his lip during a football drill gone wrong, Henry played trumpet in the Fitchburg High School Marching Band, and later in life treasured his time "beeping and tooting" with the Fitchburg High School Alumni Band.A man of faith, Henry helped teach religious education classes for adults at Our Lady of the Lake in Leominster, after he himself had been transformed by the program. He also donated his time and talent to many other Church ministries, including choir, and loved serving as a Eucharistic Minister.A man of action, Henry found joy in sports, coaching his sons in Little League Baseball and basketball. Henry was also one of the community's biggest evangelists for distance running, a passion he found after having transformed his life. He pushed himself as hard as he could and lost more than 200 pounds and ran more than 14 marathons. Pledging to never let anyone run alone, Henry helped begin a Run4Fun group that continues to welcome all takers to experience the freedom of the open road and the challenge of the steep hills.Though Henry's life was cut far too short, he is now reunited in Heaven with his father Francis, who he missed every day of the last 18 years. He now watches over his beloved wife Maureen Mitchell, his mother Alice, his sons Timothy and Matthew, their wives Amanda and Madison, his grandchildren Mackenzie, Caleb, Francesca and Augustine, and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and in-laws who all mourn his loss. He also leaves behind an army of friends whom he loved and who loved him in equal measure.In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you celebrate life the way he did, by believing in each other, having fun, being kind, and making each other laugh.Calling hours and a funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date.The Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family.