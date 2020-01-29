|
Henry W. "Buddy" Day, Jr., 75, of Fitchburg, died Sunday night, January 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in the Health Alliance Leominster Hospital.
Henry was born in Clinton on January 17, 1945, a son of the late Henry W. and Irene (Julsonnet) Day and grew up in Lancaster. He had resided in Fitchburg since 1999.
Shortly after his graduation from Leominster Trade School, Henry Joined the U.S. Air Force and served during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in 1969 having attained the rank of Sergeant.
Henry was a welder by trade and worked for several years in the maintenance department at Surprenant Wire and Cable.
He was a member of the Fitchburg Knights of Columbus Joseph P. Keating Council 99, the Sterling American Legion Post 189, the Disabled American Veterans and St. Bernard's Parish at St. Camillus de Lellis Church. He loved Elvis the Red Sox, York Beach, Omand Beach and "The Camp".
He leaves his wife of 31 years, Susan M. (Leach) Day of Fitchburg; his seven children, Kimberly Whitley and her husband Jim of West Boylston, Karen Hooper of Sterling, James Day of Worcester, Jonathan Buckley and his wife Mandy of Alabama, James Buckley and his wife Sarah of Shrewsbury, Jennifer Hendrickson and her husband Leif of Athol and Jessica Reevers of South Carolina; six siblings, Lorraine Gable and her husband Robert of Indiana, Robert Day and his wife Margaret and Nancy Trembley and her husband Richard all of New Hampshire; Judy Janda and her husband Robert of Sterling; Patricia Kelley of Clinton and Bryan Day and his wife Linda of Winchendon; his brother in-laws, Robert Leach and Richard Leach and his wife Denise; 12 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and 19 nephews and nieces.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 3, at 11:30 AM in St. Camillus de Lellis Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 2, from 2 to 5 PM in the Isabelle and Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Leominster Veterans Memorial Center, 100 West St., Leominster, MA 01453.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 29, 2020