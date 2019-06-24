a longtime resident of Lunenburg



Herbert F. Rill, 87 years old, a longtime resident of Lunenburg died peacefully at The Highlands in Fitchburg. He was born on February 10, 1932 in Lunenburg, the son of William and Eva (Leppart) Rill. Herbert was the loving husband of Patricia M. (Anderson) Rill who died May 24, 2018. They enjoyed 47 wonderful years together.



He will be greatly missed by his daughter Carol A. Richard and her husband Gary, of Fitchburg; his son Steven M. Rill and his wife Kim of Momence, Illinois; 2 grandchildren Erika Soucy and her husband Paul and Krista White and her husband John; 2 great-grandchildren, Jackson White and Keaton Darcy; good friend and former wife Irene Doiron of Fitchburg; and his brother Ernie Rill of New Jersey. He was predeceased by his sisters Elsie, Betty and Edna, and brothers Edwin, Walter and Arnold.



Herbert worked at Weyerhauser/James River for 31 years. Years ago he worked part time picking apples at Marshall Farm in Fitchburg. After retiring he enjoyed spending time with his family, and summers at Wakeda campground. He also enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots, he loved gardening, the ocean and his many pets over the years.



Herbert's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 26th from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster, with a 12 noon funeral service in St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 60 West St., Leominster. Burial is private. Calling hours in the funeral home will precede the funeral from 10-11:30 am.