Herbert "Herbie" Goodale Jr.
1968 - 2020
Fitchburg

Herbert C. "Herbie" Goodale, Jr., 51, of Fitchburg, died June 12, 2020, in HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital. He was born in Concord, MA, November 6, 1968, son of the late Herbert C. and Elizabeth A. (Kugima) Goodale Sr. Herbie had worked at Sullivan Tire Co., in Leominster, prior to his illness.

Herbie was predeceased by his father, Herbert C. Goodale Sr., July 11, 2008, his mother, Elizabeth "Betty" (Kugima) Goodale, May 26, 2020 and his sister, Partricia "Patty" Goodale, June 8, 2020.

A Graveside Service will be held for Herbie, Patty, and their mother, Betty, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Forest Hill Cemetery, 115 Mount Elam Road, Fitchburg, MA.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements. www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Herbert "Herbie" Goodale Jr.


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
