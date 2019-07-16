SHIRLEY - Herbert S. Racine, Jr., of Shirley, formerly of Townsend, died unexpectedly Monday, July 15, 2019 at his home. Mr. Racine was born in Groton, November 12, 1967, a son of Herbert S. Racine, Sr., and the late Patricia M. (Tourigny) Racine and was a lifelong resident of the Townsend & Shirley area.

In addition to his father of Shirley, he leaves two sons, Troy A. Racine of Shirley, Samuel "Buka" Racine of Fitchburg; his daughter, Talya A. Racine of Fitchburg; his sister, Kerry Cooper and her husband, James, of Shirley; his granddaughter, Madalynn Olivia Racine of Fitchburg; his fiancée, Kerry Jumper of Shirley; his stepmother, Debbie Racine of Shirley; stepsister, Brenda Steen of Ayer, his stepbrother, PJ Steen and his wife, Karen of Hudson; stepson, Kyle Jumper of Shirley and his stepdaughter, Megan Jumper of Shirley.

He was predeceased by his stepbrother, Daniel Steen of Shirley.

He enjoyed driving his truck, spending time with his kids as well as his pit bull, Puppet.

Mr. Racine's family will receive family and friends at calling hours 4 – 7 PM. Thursday, July 18, 2019. at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street (Rte 119) Townsend Center. Burial will be held privately at a later date.

Burial will be held privately at a later date.