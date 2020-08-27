FitchburgHerman A. Wuoti, 89, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020 at The Highlands of Fitchburg. Herman was born in Fitchburg on November 9, 1930, son of the late Abraham and Aili (Lahtinen) Wuoti. He was a graduate of Fitchburg High School, Class of 1949. Herman spent his career working for the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union, and retired as Business Agent for Local #92. He was an accomplished welder during this time, working at various construction sites and nuclear plants.Herman grew up on a small dairy farm (3rd generation) on Pearl Hill Rd. He began public school in Fitchburg speaking Finnish only, but soon learned English. During his school years, he enjoyed skiing, fishing, and playing football, where in high school he met, and later married his first wife Geraldine.He and Geraldine built their family home on Pearl Hill Rd, by harvesting trees on the farmland and bringing them to a nearby sawmill to be cut into lumber. Herman and Geraldine raised seven children in their warm home, where he stayed happily married to Geraldine for 37 years, till her passing. Herman provided all his children with ski passes to Mt Watatic. There he encouraged everyone to join the ski team and participate in ski racing. During the summer months he took his family camping at various campgrounds around New England, and even built their pop-up camper named the "Lets Go".Herman also took several summer trips to Alaska hauling his fifth wheel trailer across country and also enjoyed salmon fishing. He would spend the winter months just outside of Las Vegas NV, where he played golf in the winter months as well as Monoosnock CC and Gardner Municipal Golf Course, and enjoyed his friends at the South End National Club in Fitchburg.After his first wife Geraldine's passing, he met and married his second wife Marsha "Dot" (McGrath) Wuoti. Dot and Herman made many trips to Nevada as well as Alaska during their retirement years. They played golf together and enjoyed hosting many family functions at their home in Townsend.He is survived by his children, Don Wuoti and wife Liisa of Westminster, Lynne Wells and husband Bob Rehler of Fitchburg, Sandra Cuddy and husband Patrick of Eastville, VA, Dann Wuoti and wife Annette, Peter Wuoti and wife Rose, Diane DeCaria and husband Chris all of Fitchburg, Michael Wuoti of Lancaster, Ellen and Bob Smith of Townsend, 16 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren. A sister in-law Eileen Kelleher and her three children. Herman was predeceased by his first wife, Geraldine (Kelleher) Wuoti of 37 years in 1987, as well as his second wife of 32 years, Marsha "Dot" (McGrath) Wuoti on August 11, 2020.WuotiFuneral services and burial will be held privately.