|
|
Leominster
Heywood (Skip) P. Brennan, 80, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Leominster Hospital. He was surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on June 8, 1939 in New York City, NY, a son of the late James and Grace Brennan. Heywood is survived by his children, Vincent Brennan of Burlington, VT, Karen Brennan of Fitchburg, Patrick Brennan of Fitchburg, Victor Wirkkala of Lancaster, Michael Wirkkala and his wife Persis of NH, Heather Lynn Leger and her husband Matthew of Leominster, Matthew Wirkkala and his wife Patricia of Fitchburg, James Brennan and his wife Angel Brennan of Leominster, Shawn Brennan of VT, three nieces, one nephew, twenty-five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Heywood is predeceased by his wife Bonnie A. (Valiton) Brennan on April 3, 2020, his sons John Brennan and Christopher Brennan, and his sister, Merlyn Petrauskas and her husband John. Mr. Brennan served his country in the US Coast Guard. Heywood was a liaison officer at Fort Devens and later a detective for the Town of Devens. Prior to that he was an electronics technician for Nash Electronics and also worked as a tv repairman. He and his wife were the former owners of HP Brennan Antiques and distributors of Boyds Bears. Heywood was an avid antiques dealer and also enjoyed bird watching and the history of Fitchburg, MA. His dog "Yorkie" was always by his side.
Brennan
A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date. The Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family.
View the online memorial for Heywood P. Brennan
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2020