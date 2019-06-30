of Leominster



Leominster



Hilda Clara Metzger ,was born on January 9, 1923, in Leominster, Massachusetts, as the youngest of Filomena and Dominic Marcantonio's nine children.



She married William Charles Metzger, of NYC, on February 14, 1942, shortly before his deployment to the African and European theaters during WWII, where he received several combat medals, including the Silver Star.



Hilda enjoyed family gatherings, especially during holidays, in the company of family, friends, good food, good stories and laughter. She delighted in the weekly reports she received about the progress in the lives of her two children, five grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.



Her friends remember her as a very social and loving person who enjoyed being in their company.



Metzger



Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Metzger can be made to St. Anna's Church, 100 Lancaster St., Leominster, MA 01453 or St Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105







View the online memorial for Hilda Clara Metzger Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 30, 2019