Holly Marie Bostic Morgan
1980 - 2020
Sumter, SC

Holly Marie Bostic Morgan, 40, wife of Mark Timothy Morgan, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Prisma Health Tuomey.

Born July 30, 1980, at Shaw AFB, she was a daughter of Lino Scott Bostic and Debra Sue Caldwell Kolb.

Survivors include her husband of 18 years; her parents; a daughter, Brittney Morgan of Sumter; a sister, Casey Bostic of Sumter; a niece, Maddison Allsbrooks, and her father-in-law, Merriman "Tim" Morgan of Sumter.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Mark Kolb; and her mother-in-law, Linda Morgan.

Services were held by the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Mark Barnette officiating.

Memorials may be made to Pets for Vets, P.O Box 10860, Wilmington, NC 28404.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-7500
