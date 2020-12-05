Sumter, SCHolly Marie Bostic Morgan, 40, wife of Mark Timothy Morgan, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Prisma Health Tuomey.Born July 30, 1980, at Shaw AFB, she was a daughter of Lino Scott Bostic and Debra Sue Caldwell Kolb.Survivors include her husband of 18 years; her parents; a daughter, Brittney Morgan of Sumter; a sister, Casey Bostic of Sumter; a niece, Maddison Allsbrooks, and her father-in-law, Merriman "Tim" Morgan of Sumter.She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Mark Kolb; and her mother-in-law, Linda Morgan.Services were held by the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Mark Barnette officiating.Memorials may be made to Pets for Vets, P.O Box 10860, Wilmington, NC 28404.Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.