… of Townsend
Townsend
Howard W. Davis, Jr. 92, of Townsend died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Fitchburg Healthcare, Fitchburg.
Mr. Davis was born in Ayer, May 11, 1928, a son of Howard W. and Marion F. (Woodfin) Davis Sr. and has resided in Townsend for 67 years. He was a 1946 graduate of Bromfield High School in Harvard.
His wife of 65 years, Ethel M. (Fleck) Davis died in March 2018.
During the Korean Conflict Mr. Davis served his country in the United States Navy.
For 15 years Mr. Davis worked as an equipment operator at the former Bates Corrugated Box Company, retiring in 1983. He attended Grace Baptist Church in Pepperell.
He leaves three sons, Howard "Bill" Davis III of Methuen, Leander "Lee" Davis of Lawrence, Jon Davis of Hudson, NH; three daughters, Nancy Davis of Townsend, Joanne Glanton and Martha Davis both of South Carolina; his sister, Beverly Cobb of Harvard; 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Mr. Davis' family will receive family and friends from 5-7 PM Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street., (Rte 119) Townsend Center.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Funeral Home. Interment with military honors follow at Hillside Cemetery.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Assn., 225 N. Michigan Avenue, 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601 View the online memorial for Howard Davis