Born 24 August 1927 in Leominster, MA to Sylvester Abbott Furbush and Hazel Janet (Cozzens). Married Corine Evelyn Fournier (deceased) on 4 September 1948 in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Siblings: Albert Frank and Richard Earl both deceased. Children: Donna Mae Ditson and Sharon Corine Coleman(deceased). WWII era Army disabled veteran. He had worked for Bodluc's Bottled Gas and Tonkin Paper both of Fitchburg. He worked at a few additional jobs to make ends meet. Later in life he would sell items at flea markets throughout MA, NH and Vermont. He followed drum and bugle corps when his daughters joined the Royal Knights and Royal Squires. Then when his daughters joined the Joanettes, he helped out with readying the equipment for them. He is survived by his daughter Donna Mae Ditson, 3 grandchildren: Howard Albert Ditson(Jessica), Nicholas Coleman, and Kristen Marie Maleshefski(Richard), 4 great grandchildren, Xander, Hailey, Kaia Ditson, and Richard Thomas Maleshefski Jr. Also survived by several cousins, nephews and nieces.