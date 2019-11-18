|
Hubert Paul Borg, Sr., 93, passed away after a short illness on Thursday, November 14 at Health- Alliance Hospital in Leominster. He was surrounded by his loving family while holding his wife Mary's hand in an adjoining bed. Mr. Borg was born on September 13, 1926 in Detroit, MI a son of John and Mary Borg. immigrants from the islands of Gozo and Malta in Europe. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary (Marabello) Borg, four sons, John Borg and his wife, Debbie of Epping, NH, Hubert P. Borg, Jr of Fitchburg, Stephen Borg of Troy, NY, Christopher Borg and his wife, Shelley of Savannah, Georgia, three daughters, Paula Roberts and her husband, David of Fitchburg, Julie Boutwell and her husband, David of Ashby, Mary Beth Carpenter and her husband, Michael of Westminster, one sister, Marie Toth and her husband Robert of Hicksville Long Island, New York, grandchildren, Benjamin Roberts and his wife Cristina, Nicholas Roberts, Meghan Dakin and her husband Mark, Julia Brown, Kirstin Borg, Shaun Boutwell, Chelsea Bydlinski, Marie and Jaslin Boutwell, Mary Victoria and Michael Carpenter Jr., Christopher and Samuel Borg, great grandchildren, Elizabeth Dakin, Mateo Roberts, Max and Lilah Boutwell, Parker Bydlinski.
Mr. Borg was predeceased by two brothers, Rev. Fr. Marcellinus Borg O.F.M. and John A. Borg. Sisters and brothers-in-law Sue Marabello, Edwin Wagg, Connie and John Ojanen and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Borg served his country in the U.S. NAVY during WW II as a Pharmacist Mate. During this time he received the Victory Medal and the American Theatre Medal. He graduated from St. Johns University with a degree in Accounting. He worked for John Hancock Insurance Co. receiving many awards during his 30+ years. He also owned his own tax business until he was in his mid eighties. During this time he was a member and treasurer of the Knights of Columbus in Fitchburg; a treasurer of Serra Club; volunteered for St. Vincent De Paul for which he received the Top Hat award in recent years; worked at the Fitchburg Election Polls for many years; and was a member of the Fitchburg Camera Club. Mr. Borg was a founding member of Madonna of the Holy Rosary Parish, Fitchburg. He was a member of the Thayer Symphony Orchestra for 30 years and was a guest conductor for a veterans celebration. He served as an Acolyte and a Lector as well as always working at the Church Fish Fry and Garlic Festivals as well as many other church activities. Hugh was very proud of his Maltese heritage and although born in the United States lived there as a child and visited numerous times as an adult. His last trip was 10 years ago at the age of 83. He had a passion for travel in which he did extensively around the world. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed vacationing with his family in Cape Cod and Maine. In addition to his family, he was cared for in his home by his loving Home Health Aides, including his long term Aide Patty Palmer. Thank you Patty, Donna, Joyce, Norma, Mary and Francine. You have become part of the family. We are also grateful to the Foster Wing staff at Leominster Hospital for going above and beyond with your compassionate care.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Thursday, November 21 at St. Anthony's Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg. Burial will be in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glennallen St., Winchendon.
Calling hours are from 5-8 on Wednesday, November 20 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg
