formerly of Ayer and Ft. Devens
SHIRLEY
Hwan Soo Connell, 86, of Shirley, formerly of Ayer and Ft. Devens, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Connell was born in Taejon, South Korea October 15, 1933 and has resided in this area for over 40 years. For several years, Mrs. Connell worked as an assembler at Digital Equipment Corporation in Maynard.
Her husband, Sgt. Harry F. Connell, died in March, 1983. During their life in the US Army, they lived and traveled in many places, most notably in Germany and Governors Island, New York.
Mrs. Connell was a lively, outgoing person who enjoyed life, especially her two granddaughters.
She leaves her daughter Joy Connell and her son-in-law Richard Eccleston with whom she resided in Shirley, and two granddaughters, Alison Eccleston and Samantha Eccleston.
Mrs. Connell's family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 5-7PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer.
Graveside services will be held 11 AM Thursday, March 12th at Fort Devens Post Cemetery, 52 Patton Road, Devens.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2020