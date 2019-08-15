|
|
of Leominster
LEOMINSTER
Ida Lagasse died August 8th, 2019 at her residence in Leominster at the "Manor on The Hill" Assisted living center of natural causes.
She is survived by her grandson Keith Boisvert of Lunenburg: two granddaughters, Tawnya Boisvert and Skylar Boisvert, as well as two step-granddaughters, Samantha Sturtevant and Brianna Mueller as well as several nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband Albert Lagasse; siblings Joseph Grossi, Louis Grossi, Ralph Grossi and Santina Grossi-Arsenault; and daughter Donna Boisvert.
Ida was born June 3, 1922 in Lowell, MA and worked for over 20 years at Fitchburg State College where she retired. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
View the online memorial for Ida Lagasse
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 15, 2019