Idalis "Chico" Roman
Leominster

Idalis Roman "Chico", 65 passed away on October 16th after fighting a strong battle with leukemia.

Mr. Roman was born on October 17, 1954 in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico a son of the late Jaime Roman and Amada (Valentin) Roman.

Idalis is survived by his loving wife and companion of 17 years, Shenialie (Torres) Roman of Leominster, daughters, Mildred Roman, Yesenia Rivera, Luz Saida Roman, Gladys Roman, Anais Roman all of Leominster, 4 brothers, 2 sisters, 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by 1 brother.

Mr. Roman was employed for 36 years as a bus driver for MART. He was an avid Red Sox fan.

Roman

Calling hours are from 5-8 on Wednesday, October 21, at The Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. The family will be there to welcome relatives and friends. Funeral service and burial will be held privately.



View the online memorial for Idalis "Chico" Roman


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
October 19, 2020
We r sad to hear about chico passing he was a great friend he will deeply be missed
Roberto Feliciano
Friend
