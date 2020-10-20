LeominsterIdalis Roman "Chico", 65 passed away on October 16th after fighting a strong battle with leukemia.Mr. Roman was born on October 17, 1954 in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico a son of the late Jaime Roman and Amada (Valentin) Roman.Idalis is survived by his loving wife and companion of 17 years, Shenialie (Torres) Roman of Leominster, daughters, Mildred Roman, Yesenia Rivera, Luz Saida Roman, Gladys Roman, Anais Roman all of Leominster, 4 brothers, 2 sisters, 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by 1 brother.Mr. Roman was employed for 36 years as a bus driver for MART. He was an avid Red Sox fan.RomanCalling hours are from 5-8 on Wednesday, October 21, at The Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. The family will be there to welcome relatives and friends. Funeral service and burial will be held privately.