of Fitchburg
FITCHBURG
Ilda Moreira Thibodeau, 68, of Fitchburg, died unexpectedly Friday, March 6, 2020 at Burbank Cancer Center, Fitchburg.
Her husband, Dennis J. Thibodeau, died in November 2009.
Mrs. Thibodeau was born in the Azores, March 16, 1951, a daughter of Jaime and Elisa A. (Amaral) Moreira and resided in Fitchburg for most of her life. She was a graduate of Fitchburg High School.
For over thirty years, Ilda worked as the Personnel Manager at Simmonds Saw & Steel in Fitchburg, retiring in 2009. She was member of St. Joseph's Church in Fitchburg and enjoyed working with crafts and in her flower garden.
She leaves her brother, Tiberio Moreiro of Leominster as well as her nieces and nephews, Eric Moreira, Courtney Moreira, Elisa Cuddy-Gonzalez and Lukas Cuddy. She also leaves her grandnephews, Dylan, Ayden, Gabe and Nicholas, her grandniece, Penny, and several cousins.
In 2016 she was predeceased by her son, Jason J. Thibodeau of Leominster and her sister, Gabriella Cuddy of Lunenburg.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Ilda's family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 4-7 PM Friday at the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2020