Dear Inok- Amma I used to call you and you would have that smile on your face. You will be missed my dear. You greeted me at times to say thank you for those multiple cookies in folded palms. Now every time I have oatmeal will be thinking of you.

Now who is going to tug on my shirt or ask for cookies and milk?

Rest In Peace my dear

My deepest condolences to your family

Chitra

Friend