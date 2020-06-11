Inok Jung
1927 - 2020
Leominster - Inok (Kim) Jung, 93, formerly of Leominster, died June 10, 2020, in Greenbriar Nursing Home, Nashua, NH. She was born in N. Korea, March 10, 1927, daughter of the late Domae and Mamsim (Kang) Jung. Mrs. Jung was a self-employed seamstress and owner of a tailor shop.

She is survived by two daughters, Kim Day of Leominster and Chu Son of Nashua; her grandchildren, Adam (Allysa) Day, Andrew (Jennifer) Day, and Nadi (Anthony) Daino; and great grandchildren, Tyler Day, Sophie Day, Neila Day, Ruby Day, Maeve Daino, Ronan Daino and Felix Day, along with one brother and two sisters of South Korea.

Private Funeral Services are being held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Leominster.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA 01453 is directing arrangements.

To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Inok Jung


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 10, 2020
Dear Inok- Amma I used to call you and you would have that smile on your face. You will be missed my dear. You greeted me at times to say thank you for those multiple cookies in folded palms. Now every time I have oatmeal will be thinking of you.
Now who is going to tug on my shirt or ask for cookies and milk?
Rest In Peace my dear
My deepest condolences to your family
Chitra
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
