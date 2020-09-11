October 1932 – September 2020LeominsterIona (Vailiancourt) Cannavino, 87, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on September 3, 2020.She was born on October 1st 1932 in Fitchburg, MA.She is pre-deceased by her husband Frank Cannavino and her grandson Craig McNamara.Iona is survived by her three daughters, Debra Cosenza and her husband Joseph Cosenza of Leominster, MA., Doreen Ricker of Leominster MA, and Denise Cannavino of Leominster, MA.She will be greatly missed by her five grandchildren and their spouses, David Cosenza, Derek Ricker, Nicole Ricker and partner Richard Senneville, Meghan and husband Sebastian Jeminez, Brandon McNamara and wife Nicole.Iona also leaves five great grandchildren, Hailey, Anthony, Isaac, Madison, and Fabian.A private service will be held at a later date.