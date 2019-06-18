formerly of Fitchburg; 95



Leominster



Irene E. (DeBonis) Carbone, 95, formerly of Fitchburg, passed away Sunday, June 16 in Leominster Hospital.



Irene was born in Fitchburg on December 21, 1923, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ottilia (Ballarin) DeBonis. She graduated from Saint Bernard's Catholic High School in 1942 and later attended both Bryant Stratton Commercial School and the Boston School of Floral Art. Prior to her marriage Irene worked in her family's business, DeBonis the Florist. Together, with her husband Francis, she was a charter member of what was then called the North Worcester County Association for Retarded Children. She was also a charter member of the Venerini Guild in Fitchburg. Irene enjoyed volunteering at the Highlands as part of a rosary prayer group; she was also a member of the Daughters of Isabella, Circle #44, the Citizens for Life, Our Lady's Rosary Makers in Louisville, KY, and the Universal Living Rosary Association. Family was very important to Irene and she always enjoyed get-togethers.



She is survived by her sons, John P. Carbone and wife Nancy of Fitchburg, Anthony M. Carbone of Fitchburg, Joseph G. Carbone and wife Anita of Rindge, NH; daughters Jane F. Parrillo and husband John of Middletown, RI, Juliana Fredette and husband Thomas of Westminster, Mary E. Laflamme and husband Robert of Winchendon, and Catherine A. Carbone of Westminster; grandchildren, Matthew Carbone, Joseph Parrillo, Heather Carbone, Elizabeth Tremblay, Timothy Fredette, Stephen Fredette, Colin Fredette, Paul Carbone, Nicholas Carbone, Joanne Stowell, Michael Carbone, Rachael Carbone, Angeline Knights-Pelletier, Christopher Carbone, Alexander Fredette, Robert Laflamme, Olivia Carbone, James Carbone, and Dominic Carbone; 17 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.



Irene was predeceased by her husband of 54 years Deacon Francis A. Carbone in 2002, her son Paul A. Carbone in 1957; three brothers, Livio G. DeBonis in WWII in 1943, Silvio P. DeBonis in 1982, and Flavio J. DeBonis in 2008, as well as her sister, Catherine A. Driscoll in 2014.



Carbone



The funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 21 in Saint Anthony di Padua Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Saint Bernard's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Brandon Funeral Home, Fitchburg is directing arrangements.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Care Net Pregnancy Resource Center, 515 Main St., Suite 1000, Fitchburg, MA 01420.







