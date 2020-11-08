1/1
Irene Gloria Demoulas
1925 - 2020
Matriarch of Demoulas/Market Basket Family Dies at 95

Irene Gloria (Psoinos) Demoulas, 95, widow of Telemachus A. (Mike) Demoulas, Supermarket Founder and Philanthropist, passed away peacefully on November 4th at her home surrounded by her children.

Proud of her Greek heritage, Irene was born in Lowell on September 10th, 1925, the daughter of the late George and Gloria (Tsouprakakis) Psoinos and was a lifelong member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Lowell.

Married for 54 years, she and her husband established the Demoulas Foundation and the Telemachus and Irene Demoulas Family Charitable Trust, which contributes to many community organizations throughout New England as well as Massachusetts General Hospital, Children's Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.

Widely admired for her dignity, elegance and grace she was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother of four children, 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She is survived by Frances Irene Demoulas and her husband Michael Kettenbach of Boston, Glorianne Demoulas and her husband Robert Farnham of North Andover, Arthur T. Demoulas and his wife Maureen Demoulas of Lowell and Caren Demoulas and her husband Joseph Pasquale of Weston; 14 grandchildren, Cara Irene Kettenbach and her husband Josh Nutter, Michael Telemachus Kettenbach and his wife Kelly, Edward Arthur Kettenbach and his wife Katherine, Irene Danielle Callahan and her husband Gregory, Catherine Lee and Robert Telemachus Farnham, Madeline Irene, Telemachus Arthur, Irene Gloria and Mary Catherine Demoulas, Telemachus Andréa, Irene Canella, Joseph Arthur and Danielle Kay Pasquale; 8 great grandchildren, Michael Edward Nutter, Wyatt Telemachus, Catherine Elizabeth and Theodore Tyler Kettenbach and Sophia Irene, Anna Joan, Rose Catherine and Declan James Callahan.

All Services were held privately for the family. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL- MA- (978) 458-8768.

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 7, 2020
Irene was a wonderful person, I first met her when I worked at the Dummer Street Market. I can't say enough good things about her. As the years went by I would always inquire as to how she was doing. The last time I saw her personally was at Mike's Funeral.
MAY HER MEMORY FOREVER BE ETERNAL. R.I.P. HEAVEN IS WAITING WITH OPEN ARMS.
Lewis G. Demetroulakos
Friend
November 7, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss of one of their loved one.May the families hearts ♥.be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the families cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.My deepest sympathy and condolences goes out to the families and friends during this difficult time of grief and pain.
-GHP/LM
November 7, 2020
God Bless You for all your WONDERFUL ACCOMPLISHMENTS TO EVERYONE in your lifetime. What GREAT people you are. Rest In Peace Mrs. DeMoulas.

A shopper at the BEST SUPERMARKET, MARKET BASKET
November 6, 2020
Outstanding woman & great supermarkets too.
Tony Matero
Friend
