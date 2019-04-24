Irene H. (Nelson) McNiff

of Leominster; 77



LEOMINSTER - Irene H. (Nelson) McNiff, 77 years old of Leominster, died peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in Health Alliance ~Leominster Hospital. Born April 29, 1941 in Leominster, the daughter of Ernest R. and Catherine (Huckins) Nelson, Irene leaves her 3 sons, William P. McNiff and wife Erin of Leominster, James M. McNiff and wife Jeanne of Stoneham and Sean T. McNiff of New Bedford, 11 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, nephews, nieces and cousins.



She was predeceased by the love of her life and husband of 46 years, James A. McNiff in 2013, and prior to that her brother Ernest Nelson and sister Shirley Gauvin. Irene worked for the United States Government at the former Fort Devens for many years and was a lifelong member of St. Leo's Church in Leominster. Whether it be church, school, or her son's sporting events, if anyone needed help, Rene' was there. What made her most happy was being a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She always had such a positive outlook on life that was truly heartwarming and will be missed by all who had the great fortune of knowing her.



MCNIFF - Irene's funeral will be held on Friday, April 26th from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster, with a funeral mass at 11am in St. Leo's Church, 128 Main St., Leominster. Burial will be at a later date. Calling hours in the funeral home are Thursday, April, 25th from 4pm 7pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary