Irene Mailhot

Irene (Myohanen) Mailhot, 95, died peacefully in her home Monday, July 13, 2020.
Irene was born on June 5, 1925 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts to the late Lempi (Skola) and John Myohanen.
Irene graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1943. She spent most of her career working for the Army and Airforce Exchange Service in the personnel department at the former Fort Devens.
Irene was a very social lady who loved partying and serving as hostess for her many friends. Also, one of her favorite restaurants was Sean Patrick's, where she faithfully dined every Tuesday until recently. She was very fond of playing Keno while enjoying her dinner.
She leaves many good friends, especially Rosemary Lundigan, who was her primary caretaker, as well as Sally, Joanie, Vera Ann, Madeleine, Carolyn, and the list goes on. She will be deeply missed by all.
A private graveside will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, July 22, at 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html
