Irene (Lanciotti) Tasca, 92 years old of Leominster, died Thursday, January, 9, 2020 in the Highlands in Fitchburg.
Irene was born September 19, 1927 in Leominster the daughter of Nazzareno and Mary (Orsini) Lanciotti. She leaves 2 sons, Robert Tasca and his wife Marcia of Minnesota, Anthony Tasca III, of Ohio; 2 daughters, Diane Tasca and Maria Clark both of Ashby; several brothers, sisters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Irene was predeceased by her husband Anthony Tasca Jr. in 2015.
Irene was a member of St. Anna Parish in Leominster, and worked at the Foster Grant Company, later going to work at her family owned business the H & H Drive Inn.
Irene will be sorely missed by all she leaves behind.
Irene's funeral will be held on Monday, January 13th from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster, with a 11 am funeral mass in St. Anna Parish, 194 Lancaster St., Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. A calling hour will precede the funeral from 9:30- 10:30 am in the funeral home.
