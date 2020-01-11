Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anna Parish
194 Lancaster St
Leominster, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Tasca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene (Lanciotti) Tasca


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene (Lanciotti) Tasca Obituary
of Leominster; 92

LEOMINSTER

Irene (Lanciotti) Tasca, 92 years old of Leominster, died Thursday, January, 9, 2020 in the Highlands in Fitchburg.

Irene was born September 19, 1927 in Leominster the daughter of Nazzareno and Mary (Orsini) Lanciotti. She leaves 2 sons, Robert Tasca and his wife Marcia of Minnesota, Anthony Tasca III, of Ohio; 2 daughters, Diane Tasca and Maria Clark both of Ashby; several brothers, sisters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Irene was predeceased by her husband Anthony Tasca Jr. in 2015.

Irene was a member of St. Anna Parish in Leominster, and worked at the Foster Grant Company, later going to work at her family owned business the H & H Drive Inn.

Irene will be sorely missed by all she leaves behind.

Tasca

Irene's funeral will be held on Monday, January 13th from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster, with a 11 am funeral mass in St. Anna Parish, 194 Lancaster St., Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. A calling hour will precede the funeral from 9:30- 10:30 am in the funeral home.

www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.



View the online memorial for Irene (Lanciotti) Tasca
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -