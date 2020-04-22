|
lifelong resident of Fitchburg, MA; 85
FITCHBURG
J. Paul Marcoulier, 85, of Fitchburg, MA, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Worcester.
Paul was born in Fitchburg on January 10, 1935, son of the late Leo and Laurette (Roy) Marcoulier. He was a lifelong resident of Fitchburg. Paul was a 1954 graduate of St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School and a long-time member of St. Joseph's Parish, where he attended weekly.
An electrician at Eyles Electric in Fitchburg for over 40 years, Paul retired in 1998. Before that, he spent two years in the Army, stationed in Tobyhanna, PA. Over the years, Paul donated much of his time to various organizations, including the Exchange Club of Fitchburg and the Cub Scouts. He was the past Scoutmaster of Pack 17 hosted by St. Joseph's Church.
Taking his family camping throughout New England brought Paul joy. Upon retirement, he and Denise spent summers in Kennebunkport, Maine surrounded by the beauty of the ocean, which he loved. There are many happy Kennebunkport memories of spending time with their children, grandchildren, and friends. Paul was also a proud "honorary" member of the golf course near his home, where he enjoyed walking daily. A kind and gentle man to everyone, he will be dearly missed.
Paul leaves his wife of 60 years, Denise C. (L'Ecuyer) Marcoulier; four sons, Stephen P. Marcoulier and his wife, Caroline of Ashby, Thomas L. Marcoulier and his wife, Lori of Southborough, James J. Marcoulier and his wife Deborah of Leominster, Brian D. Marcoulier of Sterling; two sisters Pauline Demers and Jacqueline Moison of Fitchburg, and nine grandchildren. Paul was the brother of the late Rene' Marcoulier, Therese L'Ecuyer, and Roger Marcoulier.
Due to current public health considerations, a memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Burial will be private.
The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 22, 2020