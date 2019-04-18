Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4407
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Koskinen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Leino Koskinen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack Leino Koskinen Obituary
Jack Leino Koskinen
of Lunenburg; 76

LUNENBURG - Jack Leino Koskinen, 76, of Lunenburg, formerly of Warren, Maine, Westminster, Fitchburg and Leominster died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Sterling Village, Sterling.

Mr. Koskinen was born in Fitchburg, June 20, 1942, a son of Leino and Elsie (Jarvi) Koskinen and was a graduate of Fitchburg High School class of 1960.

For over forty years Mr. Koskinen worked as a union electrician for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was a longtime member of the Aurora Lodge of Masons in Leominster. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a hot rod enthusiast.

He leaves his wife of 59 years, Nancy C. (LeBlanc) Koskinen; three sons, Brian R. Koskinen and his wife, Wendy, of Leominster, Steven S. Koskinen and his wife, Lynda, of Hope, Maine, Kerry J. Koskinen and his wife, Liz, of Westminster; a sister, Nancy Lundquist of Texas; six grandchildren, Meagan Parson, Katelyn Koskinen, Kyle Koskinen, Haley Koskinen, Sophia Koskinen and Anneka Koskinen.

He was predeceased by a sister, Fay LaRoche of Ashburnham.

Funeral services will be held privately. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers the family would like to suggest a donation to the American Stroke Foundation.

The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now