Jack Leino Koskinen

of Lunenburg; 76



LUNENBURG - Jack Leino Koskinen, 76, of Lunenburg, formerly of Warren, Maine, Westminster, Fitchburg and Leominster died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Sterling Village, Sterling.



Mr. Koskinen was born in Fitchburg, June 20, 1942, a son of Leino and Elsie (Jarvi) Koskinen and was a graduate of Fitchburg High School class of 1960.



For over forty years Mr. Koskinen worked as a union electrician for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was a longtime member of the Aurora Lodge of Masons in Leominster. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a hot rod enthusiast.



He leaves his wife of 59 years, Nancy C. (LeBlanc) Koskinen; three sons, Brian R. Koskinen and his wife, Wendy, of Leominster, Steven S. Koskinen and his wife, Lynda, of Hope, Maine, Kerry J. Koskinen and his wife, Liz, of Westminster; a sister, Nancy Lundquist of Texas; six grandchildren, Meagan Parson, Katelyn Koskinen, Kyle Koskinen, Haley Koskinen, Sophia Koskinen and Anneka Koskinen.



He was predeceased by a sister, Fay LaRoche of Ashburnham.



Funeral services will be held privately. There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers the family would like to suggest a donation to the American Stroke Foundation.



The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary