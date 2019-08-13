|
Jack W. Briggs, 67, of Ayer formerly of Lunenburg, died Sunday, August 11, 2019, in the Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer.
Jack was born in Ayer, on December 22, 1951 a son of the late Clarence E. and Beatrice M. (Landry) Briggs. He grew up in Ayer and graduated from Ayer High School in 1970 and had resided in Lunenburg for several years.
Jack was an electrician for the Poirier Electric Company in Leominster and Victory Supermarkets.
Jack was happiest when he was spending time with his granddaughters. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and New England sports teams.
He leaves a son, Justin W. Briggs and his companion, Amy Browne of San Francisco, CA; two daughters, Alison M. Seidlich and her husband Christopher of Westminster and Courtney M. Lamoureux and her husband Robert of Ashburnham; two brothers, Robert Briggs and Walter Briggs both of Ayer; four sisters, Jane Robbins of Pepperell, Lisa Briggs of Gardner, Lorna Briggs and Anita Violi of Medford and Anne Marie Hall of Manchaca, TX; three grandchildren, Natalia Lamoureux, Ahnica Seidlich and Lauren Seidlich; his former wife, Linda (Starsja) Richard of Dewey, AZ and his good friend Karen Leblanc of Fitchburg, and several nephews and nieces.
His calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 4 to 7 PM in the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery in Ayer at a later date. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to NEADS, PO Box 1100, Princeton, MA 01541.
