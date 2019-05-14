of Fitchburg; 84 Fitchburg Jackie (Deschenes) Heikkila, 84 passed away Saturday, May 11 at her residence.



Mrs. Heikkila was born on September 24,1934 in Fitchburg a daughter of the late Joseph and Louise (Coutch) Deshenes.



She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Fenwick of Berlin, NH, Candace Heikkila of Fitchburg, grandchildren, Jennifer, Tiffany, Jeffrey, Donald, Mandy, greatgrandchildren, Kylie, Seliina, Anthony, Alec, Issah, Giovanni, Lincoln and Clare, sisters, June Rhodes of Fitchburg and Betty Roma of Florida.



Mrs. Heikkila had worked at the former Independent Lock in Fitchburg, Tuckers Warehouse of Leominster and was a teachers helper for Headstart in Fitchburg.



She had lived in Lunenburg, Fitchburg and California. Jackie enjoyed traveling especially to Canada, taking cruises and going out to eat. Her greatest enjoyment were her grandchildren. Heikkila A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 16 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Burial will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery.



Calling hours are from 4-6 on Wednesday, May 15 in the funeral home.







