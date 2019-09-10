|
|
longtime resident of Leominster; 95
LEOMINSTER
Jacqueline A. (Coburn) Scopelliti of Leominster, passed away at the age of 95, at her home with family, on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late John Scopelliti.
Jacqueline was born in Shirley MA, the daughter of John (Chet) and Gertrude (Day) Coburn and was a longtime Leominster resident. She leaves two nephews, William Gutkowski Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Lowell, Frank Scopelliti Jr. and his wife Sandra of Leominster and brother-in-law William Gutkowski Sr. of Fitchburg.
She was predeceased by her two sisters, Muriel McCarron in 2013, and Vera Gutkowski in 1997.
Jacqueline was a member of St. Anna Parish in Leominster and was a longtime executive secretary at various companies in Leominster.
Scopelliti
Jacqueline's funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 11th from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster, with a funeral mass at 11 am in St. Anna Parish, 194 Lancaster St., Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leo Cemetery. Calling hours in the funeral home will precede the funeral from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
View the online memorial for Jacqueline A. Scopelliti
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019