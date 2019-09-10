Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anna Parish
194 Lancaster St.
Leominster, MA
Burial
Following Services
St. Leo Cemetery
Jacqueline A. Scopelliti Obituary
longtime resident of Leominster; 95

LEOMINSTER

Jacqueline A. (Coburn) Scopelliti of Leominster, passed away at the age of 95, at her home with family, on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late John Scopelliti.

Jacqueline was born in Shirley MA, the daughter of John (Chet) and Gertrude (Day) Coburn and was a longtime Leominster resident. She leaves two nephews, William Gutkowski Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Lowell, Frank Scopelliti Jr. and his wife Sandra of Leominster and brother-in-law William Gutkowski Sr. of Fitchburg.

She was predeceased by her two sisters, Muriel McCarron in 2013, and Vera Gutkowski in 1997.

Jacqueline was a member of St. Anna Parish in Leominster and was a longtime executive secretary at various companies in Leominster.

Scopelliti

Jacqueline's funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 11th from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster, with a funeral mass at 11 am in St. Anna Parish, 194 Lancaster St., Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leo Cemetery. Calling hours in the funeral home will precede the funeral from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
