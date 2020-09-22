1/
Jacqueline Choquette
Fitchburg

Funeral services for Jacqueline (Michaud) Choquette, 73, of Fitchburg, MA, who died on June 3, 2020, will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in New Life Church, 834 Main Street, Leominster, MA. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, 357 Main Street, Leominster. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. in New Life Church, Saturday morning, prior to the service.

Masks must be worn and social distancing observed at all services.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, is directing arrangements.

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
New Life Church
SEP
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
New Life Church
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
