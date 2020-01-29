Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Jacqueline M. (Dupuis) Gentile

Jacqueline M. (Dupuis) Gentile Obituary
of Leominster; 80

LEOMINSTER

Jacqueline M. (Dupuis) Gentile, 80 years old, of Leominster, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, in the Gardner Rehab and Nursing Center. She is survived by her son James P. Gentile and his wife Amy of Leominster; two stepdaughters Alice Landry of Townsend and Pamela Bragdon of Merrimack, NH; a brother Richard Dupuis of Dighton; two sisters Carole DiNardo and Joan Caisse both of Leominster; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years James A. Gentile, daughter Cynthia Gentile, brothers Wayne Dupuis, Jonathan Dupuis, and Terry Dupuis.

Jacqueline was born in Leominster on February 24, 1939, daughter of Damien and Maria A. (Dignard) Dupuis and was a lifelong resident. She had worked at the former E.B. Kingman Co. in Leominster for 40 years, then worked for several years in the deli at the former Victory Market in Leominster.

Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.



View the online memorial for Jacqueline M. (Dupuis) Gentile
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 29, 2020
