Fitchburg
Jacqueline T. (Michaud) Choquette, 73, died at home on Wednesday June 3, with her family at her bedside. Jacqueline was born in Drumondville, P.Q. Canada April 11, 1947, daughter of Lucien and Simone (Hamel) Michaud and has lived in Fitchburg most of her life. She graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1964. Jacqueline was employed as a Home Health Aid, she also was a sight manager in a group home and also did direct care.
Jacqueline loved bingo and knitting. Family was very important to her. She especially loved spending time with her granddaughter Zoey. She attended New Life Church in Leominster.
Jacqueline is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Brenda J. And Everett Brashears of Leominster, her brothers and daughters-in-law Jacques and Donna Michaud of Westminster, Laurent and Gertrude Michaud, of Phillipston, and Richard and Jan Michaud , of Hubbardston. Also a sister and brother-in-law Lisette and Alvin Andries of Westminster. A granddaughter Zoey Brashears and a step-daughter Kaleigh Brashears. Many nieces and nephews. Two brothers, Michel and Marc Michaud predeceased him.
Choquette
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made for the benefit of Zoey Brashears and mailed to IC Credit Union, 300 Bemis Rd., Fitchburg, MA 01420. Funeral services and burial will be held at a later date. Bosk Funeral Home, 85 Blossom St. is assisting the family.boskfuneralhome.com,
View the online memorial for Jacqueline T. Choquette, 73
Jacqueline T. (Michaud) Choquette, 73, died at home on Wednesday June 3, with her family at her bedside. Jacqueline was born in Drumondville, P.Q. Canada April 11, 1947, daughter of Lucien and Simone (Hamel) Michaud and has lived in Fitchburg most of her life. She graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1964. Jacqueline was employed as a Home Health Aid, she also was a sight manager in a group home and also did direct care.
Jacqueline loved bingo and knitting. Family was very important to her. She especially loved spending time with her granddaughter Zoey. She attended New Life Church in Leominster.
Jacqueline is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Brenda J. And Everett Brashears of Leominster, her brothers and daughters-in-law Jacques and Donna Michaud of Westminster, Laurent and Gertrude Michaud, of Phillipston, and Richard and Jan Michaud , of Hubbardston. Also a sister and brother-in-law Lisette and Alvin Andries of Westminster. A granddaughter Zoey Brashears and a step-daughter Kaleigh Brashears. Many nieces and nephews. Two brothers, Michel and Marc Michaud predeceased him.
Choquette
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made for the benefit of Zoey Brashears and mailed to IC Credit Union, 300 Bemis Rd., Fitchburg, MA 01420. Funeral services and burial will be held at a later date. Bosk Funeral Home, 85 Blossom St. is assisting the family.boskfuneralhome.com,
View the online memorial for Jacqueline T. Choquette, 73
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 25, 2020.