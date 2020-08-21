FITCHBURG/ASHBURNHAM - Jacques Phillippe Marchetti, 59, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Jack was born in Pittsfield MA on February 20, 1961. Jack graduated from St Bernard's Catholic High School in 1979, and Wentworth Institute of Technology for Applied Physics and Electrical Engineering in 1985. Besides being the "Jack" of all trades, Jack had a passion and talent for music and was a prominent figure in the music industry, and enjoyed writing music. He was a licensed air-craft pilot and loved photography.
Jack was a dedicated father and leaves his daughter, Sophia Marchetti, who was his world. Sophia's mother Lisa Cormier, Sophia's half brother, Alex Neforas. He also leaves his aunts; Lydia Beltrando of Pinerolo, Italy, and Helene and Gerhard Wyss of Basle, Switzerland; cousins Laura and Romano Stura of Rueglio, Italy, Dominique and Virginia of LA., and Jim Cree of NY., and many friends and associates. Jack was predeceased by his father Louis Marchetti in 2017, and his mother Simone Marchetti in 2019, whose legacy was the well-known Marchetti's pizza in the Cleghorn section of Fitchburg.
MARCHETTI - Calling hours will be held on Monday August 24, 2020 from 5 - 7pm, at the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster. Funeral services and burial will be private, due to covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Bernard's Elementary School technology program, 254 Summer St. Fitchburg Ma. 01420.