Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
New Hope Community Church
139 Sandy Pond Road
Ayer, MA
Resources
Jadon K. Etheart


2006 - 2020
Jadon K. Etheart Obituary
lifelong resident of Leominster; 13

LEOMINSTER

Jadon K. Etheart, 13 years old, of Leominster, died unexpectedly January 22, 2020. Jadon was born May 31, 2006 in Leominster, the son of Ricardy and Leitha (Wright) Etheart, and was a lifelong resident. He leaves his mother, Leitha, 2 sisters, Tiarra Wright and Lalani Thistle-Noiles and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father Ricardy Etheart in 2007.

Jadon was an 8th grade student at Skyview Middle School in Leominster, where he excelled in sports and academics. He played Pop Warner football and Leominster Youth football, did Taekwondo where he received the Presidential Volunteer Award. He was very talented, loved to dance, spend time with family and friends, and was a faithful member of NPCC Church in Fitchburg. Jadon was very loved by his family and friends.

Etheart

Jadon's funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 29th, at 10 am in New Hope Community Church, 139 Sandy Pond Road, Ayer. All who wish to attend please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ayer. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 28th from 5 ~7 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 25, 2020
