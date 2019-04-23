of Lunenburg Lunenburg James A. Bertram, 72, of Lunenburg, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, April 9, 2019 at Health Alliance Leominster Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.



Jim leaves his wife of 49 years, Julie (Faulkner) Bertram of Lunenburg; two daughters, Robin L. Bursch and her husband Mark and Heather L. Wright and her husband Michael all of Lunenburg; five grandchildren, Emilee and Sierra Bursch, Daniel, Elijah and Gabriel Wright; three brothers, Robert L. Bertram and his wife Marina of Ashby, Donald M. Bertram and his wife Sandy of Townshend, VT and Melvin Thomas Bertram and his wife Paula of Lunenburg and a sister, Laurel M. Bissonnette and her husband Steve of Pittsfield, NH; many nephews, nieces and grand-nephews and nieces. He also leaves a brother and sister-in law Scott and Barbara Curtis.



Jim was born in Lynn, MA on December 20, 1946, a son of the late Melvin E. and Leona M. (MacGown) Bertram. He vacationed during the summers as a young boy at Hickory Hills Lake in Lunenburg and moved there permanently when he was in high school. During that time he started the first paper route for Hickory Hills Lake residents.



He was a graduate of Lunenburg High School with the Class of 1964 and went on to attend Wentworth Institute and Lowell Technological Institute.



Jim began his career as a microwave technician at Raytheon and worked at M.I.T. Lincoln Labs. He later retired from the Engineering Department at UMass Amherst. He was a Lunenburg Reserve Police Officer from 1972 to 1988.



During the spring and summer months, he planted many wonderful vegetable gardens. He enjoyed fishing and boating on Hickory Hills Lake. He enjoyed wood-working and loved taking care of his many faithful snowplowing customers. Most of all he loved doing things with his grandchildren, whom he adored. Bertram A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 12 noon at Pilgrim Covenant Church, Beal Street/Chase Road, Lunenburg, MA. Burial will be held privately in the North Cemetery. There are no calling hours.



The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Road, Ayer, MA is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lunenburg Firefighters Association or Lunenburg Police Relief Association, 655 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg 01462 or JDRF New England Chapter, 60 Walnut Street, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.







View the online memorial for James A. Bertram Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary