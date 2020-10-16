Fitchburg- James A. Crosby, 72 passed away on Wednesday, October 13.James was born on December 17, 1947 in Jamaica, NY a son of George B. Crosby Sr. and Frances (Johnson) Crosby.Mr. Crosby is survived by his wife, Cynthia A. (Carter) Crosby of Fitchburg, step son, Derrick Thomas of Fitchburg, brothers, George B. Cosby Jr. of California, Travis J. Crosby of New York, Billy J. Crosby of New York, sister, Karen A. Crosby of New York, and several nephews.He is predeceased by his sister, Zara B. Crosby.Mr. Crosby served his country in the US Army.James worked as a presser at the former Asher Pant in Fitchburg for 20 years and Simond Saw and Steel for 3 years. He had previously worked at Sharon Steel and Westington House in Pennsylvania.Mr. Crosby played baseball, football and basketball.CrosbyCalling hours are from 10:00 am to 12:00noon on Monday, October 19 in the Brandon Funeral, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Burial will be at a later date in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon.