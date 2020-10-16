1/1
James A. Crosby
1947 - 2020
Fitchburg- James A. Crosby, 72 passed away on Wednesday, October 13.

James was born on December 17, 1947 in Jamaica, NY a son of George B. Crosby Sr. and Frances (Johnson) Crosby.

Mr. Crosby is survived by his wife, Cynthia A. (Carter) Crosby of Fitchburg, step son, Derrick Thomas of Fitchburg, brothers, George B. Cosby Jr. of California, Travis J. Crosby of New York, Billy J. Crosby of New York, sister, Karen A. Crosby of New York, and several nephews.

He is predeceased by his sister, Zara B. Crosby.

Mr. Crosby served his country in the US Army.

James worked as a presser at the former Asher Pant in Fitchburg for 20 years and Simond Saw and Steel for 3 years. He had previously worked at Sharon Steel and Westington House in Pennsylvania.

Mr. Crosby played baseball, football and basketball.

Calling hours are from  10:00 am to 12:00noon on Monday, October 19 in the Brandon Funeral, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Burial will be at a later date in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
