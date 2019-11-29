|
Fitchburg
James A. Dunn, 81, passed away peacefully at home on November 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Boston, MA on July 5, 1938, a son of the late Paul F. and Doris L. (Hicks) Dunn. Jim began his studies at the Art Institute of Chicago, where he had taken commercial art courses. While stationed at Glenview Naval Air Station in Illinois, he worked as an Artist for the Navy. After his honorable discharge, he later worked as a Commercial Artist for several Chicago advertising firms. His art work has been exhibited at the University of Chicago, Government Center in Boston, as well as Springfield, Worcester, and Fitchburg Art Museums. Many of his works have been auctioned and are in private collections throughout the country. Jim has won numerous awards and honorable mentions for his works. Jim had a thirst for knowledge and had many diverse interests. Having been commissioned to paint WWII Fighter Planes, he was an enthused WWII history buff.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Debra L. (Little) Dunn; adoring daughter, Jade Dunn; brother-in-law, Wayne Little and wife Corinne; sister-in-law Cathy Little; father-in-law, Richard Little; niece, Tracy Richard and husband Eric; nephew Jesse Little and wife Jestine; great- nephews Lucas and Owen; several cousins, including Edmond Woods and his wife Jane, Ann Roper Honkonen and her husband Robert and Lawrence Hicks. Jim also leaves behind many close friends and his dog, Millie.
His family would like to extend a most sincere thank you to the nurses and staff at the Health Alliance Home Health and Hospice, as well as the doctors and staff at the Reliant Medical Group and St. Vincent Hospital.
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Monday, December 2, from 10:00am – 1:00pm. Burial will follow in the MA Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Sterling Animal Shelter, 17 Laurelwood Rd., Sterling, MA 01564.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 29, 2019